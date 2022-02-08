MEMPHIS – A big night out at Ridgeway Country Club for two of this city’s best golfers as native Memphians Shaun Micheel and David Gossett were inducted into the Tennessee Golf Hall of Fame.

It’s a two man class in the class of 2022.

One, Micheel, prepped at CBHS and won the 2003 PGA Championship.

The other, Gossett, a Germantown grad, All-American at Texas and the ’99 U.S. amateur champion.

Both are now Hall of Famers.

“Golf, I kept playing and kept swinging and was very fortunate to have some big wins,” Gossett said. “Glad to come back tonight and reminisce and think about those good times. Nice to be recognized by so many friendly faces and the golfing family of Tennessee.”

“I always said the Hall of Famers, they played for their destiny and I played to keep my job,” Micheel said. “I think that’s how it went. So it’s a tremendous honor for me to be here, to be recognized.”