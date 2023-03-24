MEMPHIS – For the second time in three years, the University of Memphis is looking for a new women’s basketball coach.

Katrina Merriweather resigning on Friday night.

News Channel 3 has learned that Merriweather is leaving the U of M to become the new head coach at Cincinnati.

“Earlier today, head women’s basketball coach Katrina Merriweather informed athletic department leadership and our team that she will be resigning to take a position at another institution,” said Tigers Athletic Director Laird Veatch. “Coach Merriweather has been transparent with us throughout the process over recent days, and she arrived at her decision despite our significant efforts to retain her. The process of identifying the next leader for Memphis Tiger Women’s Basketball will begin immediately.”

In just two seasons with the Tigers, Merriweather turned around a struggling Memphis program, leading the Tigers to the Women’s NIT Super 16 for the first time since 1999.

Merriweather won 38 games in her two years at the U of M.

The good news for Memphis is that it won’t be facing Merriweather and Cincinnati as conference rivals next year as the Bearcats are bolting to the Big XII.

Veatch also said Merriweather’s decision to resign had nothing to do with what happened Thursday night, when star guard Jamirah Shutes was charged with assault after punching a Bowling Green player during the handshake line following the Tigers season-ending 73-60 loss.