Merriweather officially named the new Women’s basketball coach at Memphis

MEMPHIS — A history making moment at the University of Memphis Tuesday as not only does the school hire Katrina Merriweather as its new women’s basketball coach but Merriweather becomes the first African-American coach to lead the Lady Tigers.

Merriweather takes over the Memphis program after five years at Wright State where she won three Horizon League titles, three conference coach of the years and had an upset of Arkansas in this year’s Women’s NCAA Tournament.

Everyone coming out to support the hire including men’s coach and new NIT Tourmament champion Penny Hardaway and while Merriweather isn’t quite ready to talk about staff or her roster, she does know she won’t have to look far to help rebuild a program that hasn’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 1998 with a grand plan of multiple four and five star players coming to the U of M.

“I think that there’s a lot of talent here that wants to attend the University of Memphis and wants to be a part of this program, so to have both sides of the coin going. Clearly, you’d love to have them stay here and then there’s this desire to be here,” said new Tigers coach Katrina Merriweather. “Very rarely do you have programs where kids grow up wanting to attend the university. Right here in Memphis, you have that. Making this a place where they want to come and stay in multitude instead of just one player, every 3 or 4 years. Let’s get 2 or 3 kids in a class that are from the area, that want to stay here, build here and leave their legacy here.”

“So much comes down to leadership and she has that presence and the proven ability to do it,” said Tigers Athletic Director Laird Veatch. “But also I talk to people, like I said, that know basketball. Particularly basketball in this city. It is very much looked at as sort of a sleeping giant. People recognize the passion for basketball in the city. Just the talent level and the ability to recruit to this area.”

During the hiring process, Merriweather says she came across so many amazing things that made it very clear that this Memphis job was a phenomenal opportunity, including a phone call from a certain well known Memphian.

“One of them was receiving a call from Coach Hardaway, the day after the conference tournament game against Houston,” Merriweather said. “It showed so much that he took a few minutes to talk to me that, honestly, doesn’t directly impact him and, let’s be honest, I don’t know how much I can help him. But he can surely be a great benefit to me.”