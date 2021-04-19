Memphis women’s soccer team earns third straight NCAA Tournament bid

MEMPHIS — Congratulations to Brooks Monaghan and the Memphis Women’s soccer team who on Monday, earned a third straight trip to the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers (8-3) earning one of 19 at-large bids, making the NCAA’s for the ninth time in school history and fourth time in the last five years.

“Completely shocked but most importantly, thankful. Really thankful,” said Tigers coach Brooks Monaghan. “I’m not going to lie. I’ve been doing this a long time. When we lost that last match (to Cincinnati in the AAC Tournament semifinals), I thought the season was over. I was convinced the season was over and here we are.”

The U of M opens NCAA Tournament play Wednesday April 28th against Western Athletic Conference Tournament champion Utah Valley (12-4-4) on the campus of East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina.

Win that one and the Tigers would advance to play Arkansas, the number-6 national seed on May 1st.