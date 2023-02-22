MEMPHIS — Emani Jefferson scored a game high 14 points and pulled down 9 rebounds to help lead Memphis to its fifth straight win, 64-53 over Cincinnati at the Elma Roane Fieldhouse Wednesday night.

The Tigers top two shooters, Madison Griggs and Jamirah Shutes, both struggled from the floor, combining to go just 8 for 25. But both made big plays at big times.

Griggs scored 12 points and helped the U of M jump out to an 11-point first quarter lead.

Shutes had 11 points with 8 coming in the game’s final 3:24 and after the Bearcats had cut the Memphis lead to just two.

The Tigers improving to 17-9, 9-4 in the AAC. Those 17 wins, one more than Katrina Merriweather had in her first season at the U of M.