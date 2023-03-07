FORT WORTH, Texas – Don’t look now but the Memphis women might just have to be considered the favorites to cut down the nets at this week’s AAC Tournament in Fort Worth.

Not only has the U of M won seven straight games to finish second in the AAC, but now, the Tigers are the top team left after top ranked South Florida was upset Tuesday by Wichita State.

That has left the door open for the Tigers, in just year two under Katrina Merriweather, to earn the program’s first NCAA Tournament bid since 1998 and don’t think for a minute these ladies haven’t been thinking about that.

“It has been catchy though. Like, I hear Maddy and Jamirah bring it up and I do think it’s a goal of theirs and I think it’s been a long time,” Merriweather said. “They feel like we have the talent and we have performed well enough that we have a chance to do it.”

“I mean, it’s time. I mean, like, why not us?” said Tigers guard Jamirah Shutes. “Why not this team.”

“Yeah, it would feel good to see our banner out there and know that we were the ones to make it happen,” said Tigers guard and Houston High product Madison Griggs.

The U of M opens AAC Tournament play Tuesday against UCF.