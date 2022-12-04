MEMPHIS – The University of Memphis football team will face Utah State in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl in Dallas, Texas at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 2:15 p.m. Owned and operated by ESPN Events, the game will be televised nationally on ESPN.



The Tigers’ selection to the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl marks the ninth-straight year that Memphis has earned a bowl bid – the ninth-longest streak in the nation and the best among all non-Power 5 programs.



Utah State finished the season 6-6 overall with a mark of 5-3 in Mountain West play. The Aggies defeated three bowl teams on the year, taking down Air Force, San Jose State and UConn. This is the 10th bowl appearance for Utah State in the past 12 years.



The SERVPRO First Responder Bowl will mark the eighth meeting between Memphis and Utah State, but the first since 1977. The Tigers lead the overall series, 4-3.



Fans can purchase tickets for the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl at GoTigersGo.com. By purchasing through Memphis, fans are guaranteed to be sitting with other Tiger fans and the tickets purchased help support the athletic department.



First played following the 2010 season, the annual bowl game in Dallas began honoring first responders for the 2014 game. First responders include police officers, firefighters, EMS workers, correctional officers, search and rescue, dispatchers, security guards, federal agents, border patrol agents and military personnel who have specialized training and are the first to arrive and provide assistance at the scene of an emergency. In 2018, the game was officially renamed the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl to reflect the efforts to show appreciation to first responders. Tickets for first responders are underwritten by corporate partners.



The SERVPRO First Responder Bowl is one of 17 bowl games owned and operated by ESPN Events. For additional information about the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, please visit FirstResponderBowl.com and follow on Facebook and Twitter.

