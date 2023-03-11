FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — DeAndre Williams had 27 points and 11 rebounds as Memphis overwhelmed Tulane 94-54 Saturday in the American Athletic Conference tournament semifinals.

Memphis forward Malcolm Dandridge (23) goes to the basket as Tulane guard R.J. McGee (23) reaches in during first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Memphis guard Kendric Davis, right, handles the ball as Tulane guard Jalen Cook, left, defends during first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Memphis forward DeAndre Williams shoots against Tulane during first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference men’s tournament Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Memphis forward DeAndre Williams (12) goes up for a shot as Tulane guard Sion James (1) defends during first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Tulane guard Sion James (1) reacts after being called for a foul against Memphis forward DeAndre Williams during first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Kendric Davis added 20 points and six assists for the Tigers (25-8), who have their most wins since going 31-5 a decade ago in their final Conference USA season before moving to the AAC in 2013-14.

Jalen Cook had 15 points and Kevin Cross had 12 for Tulane (20-11). Tylan Pope had 13 rebounds. The Green Wave shot a season-low 25.8% (17 of 66).

Memphis advanced to play top-ranked Houston (31-2) in the AAC tournament championship game for the second year in a row. The second-seeded Tigers lost both regular-season matchups, including 67-65 at home a week ago.

The winner Sunday gets the league’s automatic NCAA Tournament berth, but both will be part of the 68-team field — like last year when the Cougars won the AAC title game 71-53.

Tulane led 10-5, and had made four of its first six shots in the game’s first four minutes, when Cross made a jumper. But the Green Wave were outscored 37-7 the rest of the half, missing 23 of their next 25 shots to trail 42-17 at the break.

The Green Wave also missed their last eight shots, and 12 of their last 13.

Both regular-season meetings had been close, including Memphis winning 90-89 in overtime at home on Feb. 4. The AAC semifinal wound up being the most lopsided victory all season for the Tigers — and the worst for Tulane.

