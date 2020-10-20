Memphis Tigers star receiver Damonte Coxie officially opts out and declares for the 2021 NFL Draft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Late Monday night, Tigers’ star wide receiver Damonte Coxie made it official, he is opting out of his final year at Memphis and focusing on the 2021 NFL Draft.

Coxie took to Twitter and thanked the coaching staff at Memphis, as well as fans, for their support. He said that he will forever love Memphis, and he will finish college and get his degree.

Thank you to the University and to the Memphis Fans for all the Love and Support you ha showed https://t.co/ebR1pdMkMy have to know this wasn’t easy, I will forever love Memphis and will finish college and get my Degree #CTG #BigBenOut 💙✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/Tj24hzZzFb — Damonte Coxie (@DCoxie_) October 20, 2020

The post comes two days after Memphis Tigers head coach Ryan Silverfield announced right after the historic victory against UCF, that the Tigers star wide receiver, Damonte Coxie, is no longer with the program.

“He’s not part of our football program right now. We’re moving forward without him,” Silverfield said.

The 6-foot 3, receiver had a total of 185 receiving receptions for 2,948 yards and 20 touchdowns in his career at Memphis. He has had back to back 1,000 yards receiving seasons, and is only the second player in Tigers’ history to do so. Coxie was a major piece of the Tigers’ offense.

Silverfield said he and his team just have to press on despite all of the adversities the Tigers have faced this season.

“This year more than ever, there are major issues that can occur,” Silverfield said. “Sometimes more than one of a daily basis. So, I come in every day, and say okay what are going to be the challenges, what are the obstacles and how can we handle them.”

Silverfield added, “I can only control, what I can control. I can sit here and panic and lose my mind and freak out. Guess what, there are going to be more bumps in the road.”

Quarterback Brady White spoke Saturday night after the historic win over UCF, and said the team must press on despite it all.

“At the end of the day, it is what it is,” White said. “Much like life, no one really gives a crap. You gotta get the job done, so I’m here, and I’m super proud of everyone in that locker room.