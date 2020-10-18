Memphis Tigers star receiver Damonte Coxie no longer with team, Silverfield says

Memphis defensive lineman O’Bryan Goodson (1) celebrates after sacking Central Florida quarterback Dillon Gabriel (11) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Tigers head coach Ryan Silverfield announced right after the historic victory against UCF, that the Tigers star wide receiver, Damonte Coxie, is no longer with the program.

“He’s not part of our football program right now. We’re moving forward without him,” Silverfield said.

Memphis defeated UCF 50-49, snapping a 13-game losing streak against the Bulls. Tigers QB Brady White threw 6 touchdown passes, completing 34 of his 50 pass attempts for 486 yards. His last touchdown pass to Calvin Austin was thrown with just over a minute to go in regulation gave the Tigers the one-point lead.

The Tigers decided to go for two during the extra point and were not successful. Nevertheless, it was not needed, as the Bulls drove the ball to near the 40-yard line, where UCF’s kicker Daniel Obarski missed the potential game-winning field goal.

Silverfield expressed his happiness as his team rallied from being down by as many as 21 points.

“I’ll say this, I’m so proud of the way our kids fought,” Silverfield said. “Largest comeback in school history, just proud. I don’t know what to say. Our kids showed a lot of heart.”

Silverfield said his team had a lot of adversities this year, both during the offseason and during the season. The Tigers were plagued by a COVID-19 outbreak within the program which sidelined the team for almost a month. Additionally, players such as Kenny Gainwell decided to opt-out this season.

Memphis finally got a chance to play again earlier in October against SMU and loss on the road. The Tigers faced a UCF team that many people favored over Memphis and snapped a losing streak that started back in 1990.

Despite the adversities and the uncertainties that surrounded this Memphis team, they found a way to make history in several ways. Quarterback Brady White said he is doing whatever he can to lead the Tigers to victory despite it all.

“At the end of the day, it is what it is,” White said. “Much like life, no one really gives a crap. You gotta get the job done, so I’m here, and I’m super proud of everyone in that locker room.

The Tigers will play host to Temple on Oct 24. and the time is to be determined. Memphis improved to 2-1 on the season and 1-1 in conference play.