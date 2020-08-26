Memphis Tigers set to play in prime time on ESPN opening night

Memphis defensive back T.J. Carter (2) strips the ball away from Temple quarterback Todd Centeio (16) as he is tackled by Memphis linebacker JJ Russell (23) during the second half of an NCAA college football, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Philadelphia. Temple won 30-28. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The time is set. The Memphis Tigers will play their season-opener against Arkansas State in prime time in front of a national audience.

The Tigers will host the Red Wolves Saturday, Sept. 5, on ESPN, as one of the several games that will be played on that day.

Memphis barely missed the preseason AP Top-25 poll by placing 26th. Earlier in the week, Memphis announced its game day information for fans who plan on attending games at the Liberty Bowl this season.

It is still unknown exactly how many fans will be allowed to attend, but the University of Memphis encouraged fans to abide by the rules and regulations set forth by the Shelby County Health Department, in hopes to allow larger audiences as the season goes on, if things get under control during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.