MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wednesday, the Memphis Tigers begin their journey to the NCAA Tournament with a send-off from campus.

At 11:30, the Laurie-Walton Family Basketball Center will be swarming with fans. It is located on the University of Memphis’ South Campus at Park Avenue and Getwell Road.

The Tigers are heading to Columbus, Ohio, ahead of Friday’s game against the Florida Atlantic Owls.

As March Madness grips the Bluff City, all eyes will be on Kendric Davis, the top transfer in the country and the Tigers’ number-one scorer. This is his first NCAA Tournament, and he says he hopes to make a name for himself.

“For me, I want to be remembered as one of the Memphis greats. Me and Penny talk about that all the time. I want to be remembered as a legend here. So, you know, Larry Finch, Keith Lee, Penny Hardaway, you know, I want to be mentioned with them names so that they just keep me going,” said Davis.