For the first time since 2014, the Tigers are dancing.

Memphis will play in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in eight years, opening with Boise State Thursday in Portland.

The Tigers earned a 9-seed in the West region and will battle the 8-seeded Broncos.

The winner of that one gets a second round match-up against the tournament’s overall #1 seed, the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Tigers head into the Big Dance, winners of 12 of their last 13 games but falling to Houston in the AAC Tournament Championship Game.