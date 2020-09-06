Memphis Tigers defeat Arkansas State in season opener

In this Oct. 13, 2018, file photo, Memphis quarterback Brady White warms up before an NCAA college football game against Central Florida, in Memphis, Tenn. Brady White has two seasons of eligibility remaining, yet he already has earned his master’s degree. White now is working toward his doctorate while leading Memphis into its season opener Saturday against Mississippi. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Tigers defeated the Arkansas State Red Wolves 37-24.



The Tigers opened their season against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at the Liberty Bowl on Saturday. It is a season that many were not sure would happen because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, the Tigers were able to not only start the football season but start the season off with a victory against Arkansas State.



The Tigers started the game from behind, when Arkansas State ran 12 plays and went 75 yards to the end zone. Memphis would answer with a touchdown of their own, but Arkansas State responded and led Memphis 14-7 to end the first quarter.



Memphis found its offense in the second quarter, as the Tigers scored 14 unanswered points against Arkansas State. The Tigers went into halftime leading 21-14 and ran away in the second half, outscoring the Red Wolves, 13-10.



Tigers quarterback Brady White displayed dominance in the season opener. White finished the night completing 26 of his 36 pass attempts for 275 yards and four touchdowns. In addition to the air game, Memphis found its run game as well. The Tigers rushed for 227 yards, led by Rodrigues Clark. Clark had 20 carries and rushed for 105 yards and got a touchdown on the night.



Memphis led Arkansas State in all categories from time of possession to total yards to first downs. The Red Wolves had three turnovers including two which happened in the third quarter, while already playing from behind.



Memphis beat Arkansas State, 37-24. The Tigers will take on Houston on Sept. 18 at 6:30 p.m.