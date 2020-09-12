Memphis Tigers Coye Fairman opts out of 2020 season amid COVID-19 concerns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Tigers’ Coye Fairman decided to opt-out of this year’s football season because of coronavirus concerns.
The redshirt junior took to Twitter to make his announcement. Fairman said his decision was based on the impacts of COVID-19 in his family, and the recent outbreak within the Memphis Tigers football program.
On Friday, according to multiple reports, there is currently a COVID-19 outbreak in the Tigers football program that is linked to a party bus. Some players took to Twitter to deny that, but the University of Memphis Athletics Department released the following statement:
Fairman joined Memphis in 2017, and he redshirted that year. He made his debut is 2019 when he played in five games.
- Arkansas man faces attempted murder charges for allegedly driving into gas station to kill ex-girlfriend
- Marching bands a major part of Southern Heritage Classic experience
- Memphis Tigers postpone primetime game against Houston amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Annual Southern Heritage Classic parade becomes a part of Orange Mound community
- Titans top draft pick arrested, charged with drunken driving