Memphis Tigers Coye Fairman opts out of 2020 season amid COVID-19 concerns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Tigers’ Coye Fairman decided to opt-out of this year’s football season because of coronavirus concerns.

The redshirt junior took to Twitter to make his announcement. Fairman said his decision was based on the impacts of COVID-19 in his family, and the recent outbreak within the Memphis Tigers football program.

This has been a difficult year. Covid has already impacted members of my family and in light of the recent Covid outbreak, I have decided to opt out of the season. THANK YOU MEMPHIS 💙 — Coye Fairman (@_cofair) September 12, 2020

On Friday, according to multiple reports, there is currently a COVID-19 outbreak in the Tigers football program that is linked to a party bus. Some players took to Twitter to deny that, but the University of Memphis Athletics Department released the following statement:

Fairman joined Memphis in 2017, and he redshirted that year. He made his debut is 2019 when he played in five games.