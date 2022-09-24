MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Seth Henigan threw two touchdowns, Brandon Thomas rushed for two scores, Memphis’ defense scored twice and the Tigers beat North Texas 44-34 on Saturday.

Henigan’s 18-yard scoring pass to Javon Ivory with 11:50 before halftime the gave Memphis a 13-10 lead and the Tigers (3-1) never trailed again.

The start of each quarter following halftime helped contribute to the Mean Green’s demise. Jaylon Allen returned an Austine Aune pass, which bounced off the hands of his intended receiver, fielded it at the 37-yard line and raced down the right sideline for a 27-13 lead to start the third quarter.

After drawing within 27-20 to start the fourth, Xavier Cullens intercepted Aune — again at the North Texas 37 — and raced to the end zone for a two-touchdown advantage. Memphis led by double figures for the remainder.

Aune threw for 371 yards and three touchdowns for North Texas (2-3).