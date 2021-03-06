Memphis selected as one of the regional host sites for the Women’s National Invitation Tournament

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tournament officials with the upcoming Postseason WNIT have reached agreement with four sites that will be the setting for regional action as the event is modified for 2021 as a 32-team tournament, according to a press release.



In the release, it states, the four regionals (each featuring eight teams) are in Charlotte, NC; Fort Worth, TX; Memphis, TN; and Rockford, IL. The field of teams for the 2021 Postseason WNIT will be announced the evening of March 15, after the bracket for the NCAA Tournament is released.



Round 1 play begins in the WNIT on March 19; Round 2 takes place on March 20 and Round 3 on March 22. The field will be a mix of At-large teams and Automatic Qualifiers (number yet to be determined) with a majority of the slots being awarded to at-large teams. For 2021, teams do not need to have a .500 or better record to earn a berth in the WNIT.



Selection criteria for at-large teams will include the NET ranking, strength of schedule, record against Top 100 teams, COVID-related factors and team performance in the final 10 games, among others.



Teams that lose in Round 1 will move to the consolation bracket, with games also being played on March 20 and 22. Each team in the tournament gets a minimum of two games. The four regional champions will advance to one site for the semifinals and championship game.



The Charlotte regional will be held at the Bojangles Coliseum, while the Fort Worth regional takes place at the Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center. The Memphis regional will be hosted in the suburb of Collierville on the campus of the state’s largest high school, and the Rockford regional is located at the UW Health Sports Factory.



Each regional will have its own policy regarding possible attendance of team guests, and WNIT officials will announce those details as the event draws closer.



“We are excited to partner with our four regional locations, knowing that they give our teams great options for travel to Rounds 1-3, and will showcase true hospitality of their respective regions,” said Renee Carlson, executive director of the WNIT. “The landscape of 2021 is different than most other WNIT years, so it’s exciting to get creative with a new format that fits those parameters.”

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction