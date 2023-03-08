Fort Worth, Texas — Playing in the semifinals of the AAC Tournament for the first time in program history, the Tigers never led and lost to East Carolina 69-60.

Memphis rallied from ten points down to tie the game at 43 heading into the fourth quarter but they could never get over the hump.

Jamirah Shutes scored a team high 21 points and Emani Jefferson added 17 points and 10 rebounds, but the Tigers’ struggles from three-point range turned out to be their achilles heel.

In Tuesday night’s quarterfinal win over UCF, Memphis went 0 for 8 from behind the three-point line. Against the Pirates, the Tigers went 1 for 17.

At 20-10, the season is likely not over for the U of M.

While there won’t be an NCAA Tournament bid, the Tigers are likely to get an invite to the Women’s NIT.