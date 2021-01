MEMPHIS, TN – SEPTEMBER 14: Kenny Gainwell #19 of the Memphis Tigers runs with the ball against the Georgia State Panthers on September 14, 2018 at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee. Memphis defeated Georgia State 59-22. (Photo by Joe Murphy/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Tigers running back Kenny Gainwell has officially declared for the NFL Draft, he made the announcement via social media Monday.

The redshirt sophomore opted out of this past season to prepare for the Draft. The Mississippi native put up huge numbers in 2019, totaling more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage.

Officially entering the 2021 #NFL DRAFT — Kenneth Gainwell19 (@KENNETHGAINWEL) January 18, 2021