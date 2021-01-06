MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis quarterback Brady White has won the William V. Campbell Trophy given to the top scholar-athlete in college football.
White was one of 12 finalists for the Campbell Trophy selected by the National Football Foundation.
As the winner, White receives a $25,000 postgraduate scholarship. The sixth-year senior is working on a doctorate in liberal studies. He came to Memphis as a graduate transfer after earning a business degree in three years at Arizona State and then earned a master’s in sports administration in one year at Memphis.
- Tennessee winter trout stocking program resumes for 2021
- Biden to name judge Merrick Garland as attorney general
- Memphis QB White wins Campbell Trophy as top scholar-athlete
- Neighbors concerned after deadly shooting at Whitehaven apartment complex
- Louisville police fire 2 detectives involved in Breonna Taylor raid