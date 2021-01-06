Memphis QB White wins Campbell Trophy as top scholar-athlete

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 28: Quarterback Brady White #3 of the Memphis Tigers throws a pass against the Navy Midshipmen during the second half at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on November 28, 2020 in Annapolis, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis quarterback Brady White has won the William V. Campbell Trophy given to the top scholar-athlete in college football.

White was one of 12 finalists for the Campbell Trophy selected by the National Football Foundation.

As the winner, White receives a $25,000 postgraduate scholarship. The sixth-year senior is working on a doctorate in liberal studies. He came to Memphis as a graduate transfer after earning a business degree in three years at Arizona State and then earned a master’s in sports administration in one year at Memphis.