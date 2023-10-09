DALLAS — The reigning American Athletic Conference champion Memphis Tigers were picked to finish second in the 2023-24 AAC Preseason Coaches Poll, the league announced Monday morning at the conference’s Media Day in Dallas.

League newcomer Florida Atlantic earned 11 first-place votes and finished with 167 total points to claim the top spot in the poll. Memphis collected three first-place tallies and 159 points.

Four Tigers were also recognized with preseason honors as Jahvon Quinerly landed on the first team all-conference and Jordan Brown earned a spot on the second team. Freshman Carl Cherenfant and JJ Taylor were tabbed Co-Rookies of the Year.

Quinerly scored over 1,100 points while winning two SEC regular season championships and two SEC tournament titles at Alabama. In 35 games last season for the Crimson Tide, he averaged 8.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and a team-high 3.6 assists per game.

Brown is the reigning Lou Henson Award winner who averaged 19.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and grabbed 10 double-doubles for Louisiana en route to being named first team all-conference and the Sun Belt Tournament MVP last season.

Cherenfant and Taylor will look to carve out a role on what many consider to be the deepest team head coach Penny Hardaway has had in his six years at the helm. Cherenfant averaged 9.3 points over the team’s three games in the Dominican Republic in early August, while Taylor dropped 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting in the final game of that foreign tour.

Season tickets and special ticket packages are available for purchase now at THIS LINK or by calling the Memphis Ticket Office at (901) 678-2331.

AAC Preseason Coaches’ Poll

1. Florida Atlantic (11) 167

2. Memphis (3) 159

3. Tulane 142

4. UAB 128

5. East Carolina 105

6. North Texas 100

7. SMU 97

8. Wichita State 90

9. South Florida 62

10. Tulsa 59

11. Rice 56

12. Temple 49

13. Charlotte 46

14. UTSA 14

First-place votes in parenthesis



Preseason All-Conference First Team

Eric Gaines, UAB

Johnell Davis, Jr., G, Florida Atlantic

Alijah Martin, Jr., G, Florida Atlantic

Jahvon Quinerly , Sr., G, Memphis

Jaylen Forbes, Jr., G, Tulane*

Preseason All-Conference Second Team

RJ Felton, Jr., G, East Carolina

Jordan Brown , R-Sr., F, Memphis

Max Fielder, Sr., F, Rice

Zhuric Phelps, Jr., G, SMU

Kevin Cross, Jr., F, Tulane



Preseason Player of the Year

Johnell Davis, Jr., G, Florida Atlantic

Alijah Martin, Jr., G, Florida Atlantic



Preseason Rookie of the Year

Carl Cherenfant , G, Memphis

JJ Taylor , F, Memphis

* denotes unanimous selection

How to follow the Tigers: For complete information on Memphis Tiger Men’s Basketball, visit www.GoTigersGo.com and follow the team’s social media channels on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.