MEMPHIS – Signed, sealed and delivered by way of Pure Academy, Memphis native Chris Morris returns home to play for the University of Memphis.

Morris, a three-star offensive lineman signs with the Tigers from Hutchinson Community College.

Tigers’ head coach Ryan Silverfield says his relationship with Morris goes back to his days in high school.

“Seven years now. I’ve known Chris Morris. He’s seen me. He’s been by our camp, his visit with me. He’s spent time with me. I’ve seen him at other places. It’s kind of one of those deals where you’ve known him as a youth”, said Silverfield. “He knows what type of offensive line coach I once was, the type of man I am, and I know who he is. And we can have very real conversation. So I think that helps when a guy like that who had some of these other offers was able to come back home, he realized exactly what we were about getting to that”.

The Tigers signed 22 total commits during the early signing period. The class highlighted by four-star running back MarJayvious Moss from Northwood High School in Shreveport, Louisiana.