STANFORD, Calif. (WREG) — Memphis native Rachel Heck has signed an NIL deal with Nike as the company’s first golf NIL athlete.

The Stanford star already has deals with Beats by Dre and Ping.

The former St. Agnes Academy standout won the NCAA Championship as a freshman last year and is ranked No. 3 in the world.

Her NCAA Individual Championship win was the first in Stanford history and she became the third woman to sweep the postseason in NCAA history in 2021 (conference, regionals, nationals).