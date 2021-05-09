Memphis native James Bolden named Steelers Fan of the Year, represented team at NFL Draft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — It was a surprise of a lifetime for Memphis native James Bolden.

“They did a zoom interview with one of the players,” said Bolden. “They disguised it as an IT call and then five minutes into it I recognized him by his face, and I was like man you’re Ramon Foster.”

Foster surprised Bolden naming him the Pittsburgh Steelers Fan of the Year, getting the chance to represent the organization at the 2021 NFL Draft.

“I cant describe it, I feel really honored because they are so many fans.”

But, Bolden has been a Steelers fan for most of his life.

“Ever since the age of probably four of five years old. And, everything I do, everybody I know, they know that I’m a Steelers fan.”

Bolden got the chance to present the Steelers 4th round pick. And, although he had to do it in Cleveland surrounding by booing fans, that surprise of a life turned into a moment he’ll never forget.