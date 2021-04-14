Memphis native Alden Applewhite signs to Mississippi State

CHANDLER, AZ – NOVEMBER 07: Alden Applewhite drives to the basket during the Pangos All-American Festival on November 7, 2020 at AZ Compass Prep in Chandler, AZ. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WREG) — Former Houston and Lausanne standout Alden Applewhite inked his letter of intent to play for Ben Howland and Mississippi State.

Applewhite averaged 10.6 Points and 5 rebounds a game before being sidelined with an injury at Arizona Compass Prep this past season. He also led Houston to the program’s first state tournament appearance where he was putting up over 15 points a game.

“We’re excited to welcome Alden to our Mississippi State basketball family,” Howland said. “He has an excellent skill level for a player with his size. He’s a very good shooter. The thing that I was most excited about in his recruitment, in terms of what he can bring to our program, is his ability to space the floor and shoot three’s. Alden is a very intelligent player. His Dad is a coach so he’s been around the game his whole life. He’s got a great feel for the game and possesses a high basketball IQ.”

Applewhite’s brother, Andre Applewhite, played for the Bulldogs during the 2013-14 season for Rick Ray.

He chose State over Clemson, Iowa State, St. John’s and Wake Forest.