Memphis moves up in latest Top-25 polls

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Tigers are now ranked at No. 16 in the first regular-season Associated Press Top-25 poll.

Memphis (1-0) went up 15 spots in the Amway’s coaches’ poll, to No. 15, and as mentioned are No. 16 in the AP Top-25 poll. Ahead of the season, the Tigers were ranked 30th and 26th in the preseason coaches’ poll and the AP poll.

But the preseason polls, unlike the current polls, included the college football landscape as a whole including two conferences, the Big-10 and Pac 12, which currently are not planning to play football this fall. The latest polls only include the teams that are playing this fall.

The Tigers were scheduled to play host to Houston on Friday, Sept. 18, but the game was postponed after a COVID-19 outbreak within Memphis’ program.