Memphis Madness goes virtual

MEMPHIS — Just like everything else these days due to COVID-19, Memphis Madness will be an all-virtual affair this year.

No FedExForum, no Penny Hardaway coming out of the smoke in front of a packed house, no high end entertainment.

What we will get is a thirty minute virtual Memphis Madness on the school’s YouTube channel, Thursday November 12th to introduce Tiger fans to this year’s Men’s and Women’s basketball teams.

Two weeks later, Hardaway and the Tigers open against Ohio State in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.