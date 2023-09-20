MEMPHIS – No Memphis Madness again for the Tigers this year but that doesn’t mean the University won’t be doing something special to tip off another college basketball season.

It will just be geared toward the students at the U of M in an event called, you guessed it, Student Madness.

A new tip-off event set for the Elma Roane Fieldhouse on October fourth where students will be introduced to both the men’s and women’s basketball teams. There will also be the typical three-point contest and dunk contest not to mention games and entertainment geared toward bringing a buzz to campus.

“One of our priorities for this year is to engage with our student body in new and exciting ways, as we all know how much of a difference an energized student section can bring to our venues,” said Tigers Athletic Director Laird Veatch in a statement. “We think this will be a unique way to bring a preseason basketball event to the heart of campus as we get ready for a great year of Memphis Basketball.”

If you are not a student, no worries. The school will provide a live stream of the event.