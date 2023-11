MEMPHIS, TENN. — The University of Memphis football team put on an offensive clinic Saturday afternoon with a 59-50 homecoming victory over South Florida at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Quarterback Seth Henigan completed 23-of-40 passes for 349 yards and four touchdowns, while also running for 42 yards and another score. Roc Taylor hauled in five catches for 159 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Demeer Blankumsee caught six balls for 142 yards.