Memphis’ Kenny Gainwell opts out of 2020 season, according to multiple reports

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Tigers running back, Kenny Gainwell, is opting out of the 2020 season.

According to multiple reports, Gainwell, a red-shirt sophomore, is opting out of the 2020 season to focus on his professional career. In 2019, he rushed for 1,459 yards and had 13 touchdowns on the season.

The Memphis Tigers will have to fill the void in their offense ahead of their match-up against Arkansas State on this coming Saturday at 7 p.m.

This is a developing story.