MEMPHIS – We are one week away from the world’s 70 best golfers teeing it up in Memphis.

One week away from Day one of year two of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first event in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Thursday, the FESJC hosted its Tee-Off Party atop the 18th green out at TPC Southwind.

A little food.

A little fun.

All in preparation for one of this city’s most storied sporting events, where the eyes of the golfing world will be on Memphis.

“The PGA Tour, and particularly the playoffs, are broadcast to billions of homes around the world and so for us, it’s really important that we represent the city of Memphis well,” said FESJC Tournament Director Joe Tomek. “We’re really proud of that platform and want to ensure we’re always showing a beautiful side of Memphis. We’ve had a tough year. That’s no doubt. But this is one of the bright spots, and we’re really proud for that.”

And according to Golfweek, next year’s FedEx St. Jude Championship will be played one week later on the calendar. It will run from August 15th through the 18th as the PGA makes allowances for the Summer Olympics in Paris.

The schedule will be officially announced right here in Memphis on Tuesday.