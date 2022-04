MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies’ first game in the NBA Playoffs is set to begin Saturday, April 16 at FedExForum.

The first two games in the series are going to be played at home for the Grizz. They will be facing off against either the Minnesota Timberwolves or the Los Angeles Clippers.



The winner of the play-in game will be the first team the Memphis Grizzlies face in the Western Conference.



The game will air on both ESPN and Bally Sports at 2:30 this Saturday.