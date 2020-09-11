Memphis Grizzlies hire Sonia Raman as new assistant coach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies announced they have hired Sonia Raman as an assistant coach.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to be part of the Memphis Grizzlies coaching staff. I can’t wait to get to Memphis and get started with Taylor, his staff and the team’s emerging young core,” Raman said.

Raman comes to the Bluff City after 12 years at MIT. Her team won the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference championships in 2018 and 2019, and made it to the finals in 2020.

She has also coached at Wellesley College and Tufts University. She was a member of the Coaches Council for the Alliance of Women Coaches.

She replaces Niele Ivey who left to take the head coaching job at her alma mater Notre Dame.