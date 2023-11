MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As injuries continue to rid the Memphis Grizzlies depth chart, Monday the team provided an injury update on both shooting guard Luke Kennard and forward Xavier Tillman Sr.

Kennard will be re-evaluated in two weeks as he continues to recover from a left knee bone bruise.

While Tillman Sr. is considered week to week as he’s recovering from his left knee injury.

The Grizzlies are back in action Wednesday as they visit Houston to face former Grizzly Dillon Brooks and the Rockets.