MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday’s game against Clemson will make 30 days since Memphis last played inside FedExForum, which will end the second-longest stint on the road in program history dating back to 1952.

” You just hope not to get a slow start at home coming back with that type of energy in the crowd and a big game plan is what should allow us to get off to a slow start,” said Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway.

“The competition we’ve had to play against has forced us to be together kind of you know more quickly. We don’t have time to waste. We must take advantage of all these big games ahead of us”, said Memphis guard Jayden Hardaway.

In both losses to Villanova and Ole Miss, Memphis struggled to score behind the arc. Against No.13 Clemson, one of seven remaining undefeated teams in the nation, that also averages nearly 40 percent from deep. Memphis understands how crucial controlling the tempo is, if that wants to walk out of the Forum with a win.

“They capitalize off the other team’s mistakes. They’re a high IQ team, so we’re going into that game, you know, trying to be very disciplined, you know, to how we want to take them out of their sets and their plays and stuff,” said Jayden Hardaway.

” They want to win. They’re very hungry and to be nine and no right now, and the thing that stands out is it’s been a team that’s been down, but now they’re they’re up and they’re loving where they are right now,” said Penny Hardaway.

Memphis and No.13 Clemson tip off Saturday at 2 p.m. at FedExForum.