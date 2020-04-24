Memphis freshman Precious Achiuwa declares for NBA Draft

Memphis forward Precious Achiuwa (55) reacts after making a shot in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Bradley Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Tigers star freshman forward Precious Achiuwa said Friday he will declare for the NBA Draft.

The Tigers’ 2019-20 season ended due to COVID-19 before the team got an opportunity in the postseason. That ended what was a rocky year for the Tigers after losing highly touted recruit James Wiseman.

Despite the up-and-down season, Achiuwa was a consistent star for coach Penny Hardaway’s squad.

Achiuwa averaged 15.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. He was named both American Athletic Conference Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year.

The assumption by many was that Achiuwa would only spend one year with the Tigers and Hardaway. Achiuwa’s announcement cements that even further.