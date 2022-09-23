MEMPHIS – The University of Memphis is set to honor one of its all-time greats.

Danton Barto, who played for the U fo M from 1990 to ’93 and is still the Tigers’ all-time leading tackler, will have his number 59 jersey retired by the school.

Barto died back in 2021 due to complications from COVID-19.

Tigers Athletic Director Laird Veatch shared the news with Barto’s widow Shelley and his sons on Friday.

“We’ve already decided that the best and appropriate way to honor Danton’s legacy is to officially retire the number 59, Memphis Tigers football,” Veatch said in a video released by the school. “We’re all proud of him. Proud of the family and his legacy.”

Barto will become the seventh player in school history to have his jersey retired joining John Bramlett, Isaac Bruce, Dave Casinelli, Charles Greenhill, Harry Schuh and DeAngelo Williams.