MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand with a 7-3 victory over the Charlotte Knights on Saturday night at AutoZone Park in front of a sellout crowd of 9,102.

Memphis jumped out early in the win. The Redbirds offense scored six of its seven runs in the first three frames. Eight of the nine batters in the starting lineup either scored a run or drove in a run. Center fielder Chase Pinder clubbed his 6th home run of the season in the bottom of the second inning to put Memphis on top in the second inning.

Michael McGreevy (11-6) closed out his 2023 season with a tremendous effort on Saturday night. The right-handed pitcher allowed two runs on six hits, walked one and struck out six in 7.0 innings pitched. With the win, McGreevy solidified himself in second place in the International League win total.