CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The University of Memphis men’s soccer team’s historic 2023 season came to an end on Sunday in Chapel Hill, N.C., falling to the No. 7-ranked and third-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels, 2-0, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

“At the end of the day I’m extremely proud of what this team accomplished on and off the field,” head coach Richard Mulrooney said. “We have set a new standard for our program that will push this group next year and for years to come to help make us better and better! This group of seniors we had was outstanding and I’m thankful for each and every one of them!”

KEY MOMENTS

• In the eighth minute, the Tar Heels (11-3-6) grabbed the early lead, as Martin Vician scored a header off a free kick from seven yards out.

• After the goal, the Tigers (11-6-2) turned up the attack. Giorgos Kondylis had a pair of looks in the span of two minutes. Off a free kick from outside the box in the 32nd minute, his effort just missed high of the crossbar.

• Two minutes later, Kondylis took a chance from 30-yards out, but his left-footed laser just cleared the crossbar.

• In goal, Colin Welsh had three saves in the first half.

• The Tar Heels doubled their lead in the 49th minute, as Vician recorded a brace with another header from 10-yards out.

• In the 66th minute, the Tigers earned a corner kick that found the head of Jackson Kim, but his effort was blocked in front of goal.

NOTABLES

• Welsh matched his season high with five saves.

• Kondylis finished with a team-high three shots.

• For the match, shots were 14-11 in favor of North Carolina, while corner kicks were even at 5-5.

• The Tigers earned back-to-back berths to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.

• Memphis’ win over No. 24 SIUE in the first round marked the program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament victory and the first time the team ever hosted a NCAA Tournament match.

• Sunday’s match marked the first-ever meeting between Memphis and North Carolina.