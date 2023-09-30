MEMPHIS, Tenn. – After falling behind by three scores Memphis rallies late in the second quarter and by scoring 28 unanswered to defeat Boise State 35-32. The Tigers now sit 4-1 after the win over its last non-conference opponent on the regular season schedule.

Though the Broncos racked up 519 yards on the ground, the Tigers’ offense was also humming, netting 448 yards.

Tigers quarterback Seth Henigan completed 18 of his 28 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns.

Roc Taylor was Henigan’s top target for a second consecutive week, against the Boise State secondary he reeled in 102 yards receiving on five catches.

Blake Watson continued to prove himself as the Tigers’ best threat out of the backfield with 113 rushing yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns.

The Tigers took total control of the game in the third quarter after the Bronco’s 24-yard field goal attempt was blocked and returned by Geoffrey Cantin-Arku for an 80-yard scoop and score.

Memphis now heads into the bye week with a week to rest and prepare for AAC rivals Tulane.