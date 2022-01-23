TULSA, Okla. – A second half for the ages helped Memphis erase a 15-point deficit and capture an 83-81 win over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane Sunday afternoon in Tulsa, Okla.

Memphis (10-8, 4-4 American Athletic Conference) shot 70.8 percent from the field in the second 20 minutes (17-24), missing just one two-point try. The Tigers only committed four turnovers after halftime and just nine for the game, a season low.

Playing without three of its top statistical contributors, Jalen Duren, Landers Nolley II and DeAndre Williams, the Tigers were led by Tyler Harris’ season high 24 points with six 3-pointers. Josh Minott added a career-high 18 to go along with nine rebounds, and he was 10-for-10 from the free throw line.

Malcolm Dandridge and Lester Quinones added nine points apiece, and Alex Lomax had eight points, seven assists and four rebounds. Lomax did not commit a turnover in 32 minutes.

Memphis trailed 46-33 at the half and by 15 at the start of the second half, but from there the Tigers began to chip away. Memphis rattled off eight-straight points on a Quinones triple and five points from Lomax to make the score 50-44, and a few minutes later it was 10-of-12 points to bring the game within two at 61-59.

The Tigers gained their first lead of the game after a Dandridge lay-in at the 7:11 mark, and Tulsa never re-took the advantage. Memphis made big play after big play in the final minutes, including forcing the clock to expire on Tulsa’s last possession when the Golden Hurricane had a chance to tie or win.

Tulsa (6-11, 0-6 AAC) was led by Jeriah Horne’s 19 points, with 16 of those from the charity stripe.

UP NEXT

Memphis returns to FedExForum on Thursday against East Carolina at 8 p.m. Thursday’s game is a Black Out, with fans encouraged to wear black, and it is also the Coaches vs. Cancer game. Speed painter Jessica Haas will be performing at halftime.