The University of Memphis women’s basketball team picked up its first win of the season tonight after a 95-51 win over Alabama State. Head coach Alex Simmons picked up her first win at the helm of the Tigers and four players scored in double figures.

It was all Memphis (1-1) in the opening quarter after the Tigers took a 16-2 lead into the first media timeout behind nine points from kai Carter. The Tiger lead would extend to as much as 19 after Destyne Jackson found Jana Sallman in the paint for a tough two points.

The Tigers took a 25-4 lead into the second quarter following a fast-break layup from Jackson as time expired.

Memphis continued its offensive onslaught into the second quarter and took a 29-point lead after a putback layup from Jackson and two made free throws from Ally Hollifield. It was Hollifield who gave the Tigers its largest lead of the half after a short jumper with seven seconds left. Memphis carried 45-12 lead into the break.

Alabama State went shot-for-shot with Memphis in the third quarter to make it a 65-29 game going into the final 10 minutes of play. It was all Memphis in the final minutes of the game; the Tigers posted 11 points in the final two minutes of the game off buckets from Sallman, Hollifield and Raven Sims as they cruised to the 95-51 win.

Griggs and Sims led the way with 18 and 16 points, respectively, while and Kai Carter and Jackson chipped in 11 and 10 points. On the defensive end, the Tigers grabbed 49 rebounds while blocking six shots. Memphis also picked up 17 steals – the most since the 2015-16 season when the Tigers recorded 18 steals against Georgetown.

As a team, the Tigers shot 48-percent from the field while draining seven three-pointers – four of which came from Griggs. She is now 10 three-pointers from breaking the school record (men’s and women’s basketball) for career three-point field goals made, originally set by Rodney Carney back in 2006.

Memphis will hit the road once again to take on the Lady Vols of Tennessee on Monday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT with coverage available on SECN+.