Memphis’ Coriah Beck draws inspiration from father Corey Beck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — In high school, Memphis guard Coriah Beck helped lead Fayetteville to the Arkansas’ state finals before their season was cut short.

Today, the four-star guard is averaging 7 points, 2 rebounds so far for the Lady Tigers in her freshman season.

She said she relies heavily on her father’s guidance during this transition.

“I probably wouldn’t be playing basketball if it wasn’t for him,” Coriah said.

“I talk to him after games, before games and he always tells me stuff I can do right or wrong or stuff that I’m doing wrong. He’s just a big encourager for me and I go to him for a lot of things on and off the court.”

Beck’s father, Corey, was the starting point guard for the 1994 Arkansas men’s basketball national championship team and spent four years in the NBA.

He said his daughter’s talent comes more naturally than his.

“If I had to pick her or pick me in a draft, I’m going to pick her first every time,” said Corey.

“She’s just an athlete. I knew once she started beating me in basketball that she was going in the right direction.”

“I feel like the more games I play, the more I learn from the college experience and see how different it is from high school,” said Coriah. “The more I practice with my teammates, the stronger I get and the better I get.”

Coriah chose not to follow in her father’s footsteps at Arkansas. She decided to create her on legacy with the Lady Tigers.

“Her mindset was that if I go to Memphis then I can do something that hadn’t been done by my dad,” Corey said. “I think she’s in a good situation. She’s on an up-and-coming team. So, the thing she has to do now is go out and put out every day.”

With hopes of doing what her dad did, make the NCAA Tournament — something this Memphis program hasn’t done since 1998, before Coriah was even born.