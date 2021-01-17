Memphis comes up short against Tulsa, falls 58-57

TULSA, Okla. — Rey Idowu made 1 of 2 free throws, followed with a jump shot, Tulsa took the lead with 4:48 left and went on to hold off Memphis 58-57 on Sunday.

DeAndre Williams’ layup with two seconds left pulled the Tigers within a point but they ran out of time. Elijah Joiner posted 16 points to lead the Golden Hurricane.

Brandon Rachal had 12 points for Tulsa (8-4, 5-2 American Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory.

Landers Nolley II had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (6-5, 2-2), Lester Quinones scored 12 and Malcolm Dandridge scored 10 with 10 rebounds and three blocks.

“It’s a learning experience for our team we got to continue to do it together,” Penny Hardaway said. “The time that we had off was well spent, but we’re not ready to win those types of games yet because you got to be tough, you’ve got to have attention to details, you got to get stopped when you need to get stops as ball players and your guys have to make shots when it’s time to make shots.”

Tulsa also beat Memphis 56-49 on Dec. 21.