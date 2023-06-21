MEMPHIS, Tenn. — University of Memphis men’s basketball coach Penny Hardaway will be suspended for the first three games of the 2023-24 season.

According to the NCAA, “Memphis men’s basketball coaches committed recruiting violations when they participated in two impermissible in-home recruiting visits with a prospect during his junior year of high school.”

The violation occurred during the 2021-22 academic year.

The University of Memphis Athletic Department released the following statement:

We supported Coach Hardaway’s right to work directly with the NCAA on his portion of the case, and we strongly believe Coach Hardaway never intentionally committed a violation. The University of Memphis is committed to compliance. We will learn from this incident and be even more diligent in our education and monitoring. Now that the entirety of this case is finalized, we will move forward in support of Coach Hardaway and our men’s basketball program, as we do all our programs.

