PORTLAND, Ore. — Desmond Bane had 30 points and the Memphis Grizzlies won their first game of the season, rallying late to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 112-100 on Sunday night. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 27 points for the Grizzlies, who opened the season with six straight losses, most since the 2002-03 season when the team opened 0-13. Jerami Grant led the Blazers with 27 points. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction