Memphis basketball: Landers Nolley II on eligibility and being a “closer” for the Tigers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Tigers fans got the good news that Landers Nolley II was cleared by the NCAA to play, but how many of those same fans are actually going to get to watch him and this Tigers team play this upcoming season with the possibility of COVID-19 restrictions?

The media got a chance to speak to Nolley Friday afternoon in one of his first media sessions. He’s excited to officially join this team, one he said has the most skilled players at every position.

“I said what I said,” said Nolley. “That’s how I feel.”

Nolley said he also feels Penny Hardaway and this coaching staff will get him back to playing the way he knows he can.

“I love the way they’re trying to use me and get me back to the old me playing on the wing, just being a guard. That’s just what I’m focusing on, getting my footwork better, just getting back to myself.”

It’s great to hear Nolley in good spirits. He said the time he spent waiting on the NCAA’s decision was a low point in his life.

“Everyday my thought process was, it was horrible. I’m not going to lie. I never thought I was going to see the court until the day I actually got the news. I was just thinking the worst. I couldn’t get no worse than what it already was. I just didn’t want to sit out another year.”

And, now he won’t have to.

Coach Hardaway projects Nolley and former Olive Branch standout D.J. Jefferies to be his closers this season. Nolley said it’s no pressure.