DENTON, Tx. — Seth Henigan fired a 36-yard touchdown pass to Joseph Scales with 10 seconds left and Memphis rallied last in a wild 45-42 victory over North Texas. Brandon Thomas had three, 1-yard touchdown runs for Memphis (6-2, 3-1 American Athletic Conference). His last gave the Tigers a 38-21 lead with 11:59 remaining. Chandler Rogers rallied North Texas (3-5, 1-3) to a 42-38 lead with touchdown passes on three straight drives. Rogers hit Roderic Burns for a 35-yard score and connected with Ja’Mori Maclin for 17- and 6-yard scores — leaving 47 seconds on the clock. Henigan was 5-for-5 passing on the game-winning drive.

