Memphis 901FC and Academy Sports team up to play Santa for needy kids

MEMPHIS — Christmas coming early Wednesday out at Autozone Park for 50 kids from the Greater Memphis Boys and Girls Club.
Academy Sports partnering with Memphis 901FC and Tim Howard to surprise the children with new bikes and helmets.
Academy also presented the Boys and Girls Club with a $5000 gift card to help purchase Christmas gifts for its members.
“When you think of what, especially kids, have gone through this year. Where their routines have been different this year. No school. On again, off again school. Holidays are going to look different. To give them something normal,” said Memphis 901FC President Craig Unger. “Of being surprised by something. Having some joy. Getting a new bike. That’s the present we all wanted as a kid, right? To us it’s just great.”