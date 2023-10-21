Memphis, Tenn. – Memphis 901 FC’s strong season came to an end as they fell to Louisville City FC in a penalty kick shootout on Saturday night at AutoZone Park.

It took 120 minutes and penalties to take down the Beale Street Boys as another historic season came to a close at in the USL Championship Playoffs

Memphis jumped out to their quick lead thanks to a quick thanks to a rapid goal from Bruno Lapa 33 seconds into the match. Akeem Ward sent a ball into the box from the left flanks and Lapa finished the second fastest goal scored in USL Championship Playoff history.

Louisville would find the equalizer in the 18th minute as Calos Moguel Jr. connected with Cameron Lancaster on a corner kick.

A back-and-forth second half with both clubs missing key opportunities would lead to extra time, where neither side could find the back of the net as the game would be decided from the penalty spot. Memphis hung with Louisville as the two clubs traded made penalties Memphis final shot bounced wide right.

Memphis 901 FC notched their third consecutive postseason appearance and second consecutive top-four finish in 2023 while ranking in the top five of nearly every team offensive category.